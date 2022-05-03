Food pantry sees empty shelves, asks for donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food pantries are in need of donations as need rises.

Tuesday morning people were lined up early to get the food they need at the Catholic Charities of Omaha St. Juan Diego Center.

“We’re helping over 24,000 people every month which is a substantial increase, even from the numbers we were seeing during COVID,” said Senior Director of Community Relations, Dave Vankat.

The pantry is still giving out food to people in need, but many of the shelves sit empty.

“People are seeing the effects of inflation and so their dollars don’t stretch as far. So when they’re not able to access the food through their normal means, they come to us for assistance.”

The pantry has seen the impact since the beginning of the year, and they’re not the only ones.

“We work collaboratively with a lot of pantries and a lot of those that do food rescue, and the issues are widespread. Not just our pantries, it’s all over the community.”

That’s why they’re asking the public to lend a hand.

“Cereal, peanut butter and jellies, macaroni and cheese, pastas, pasta sauces, all those kinds of things that will last and will make for a healthy meal, those are the kinds of things that we need.”

Catholic Charities of Omaha is accepting donations at all of its locations.

To donate to more food pantries, the public can support the annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive.

June 2 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items at two locations: Methodist Women’s Hospital on 192nd and Dodge and the NP Dodge building on 87th and Dodge. All donations will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, which served more than 13,000 metro area families in 2020.

