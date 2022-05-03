Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain returns by Wednesday evening

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds hold on for most through the rest of our Tuesday night with some clearing to the W and N of the Metro... clouds will build back in Wednesday morning ahead of returning late day rain chances.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Take advantage of the dry time if you need to run errands or mow the lawn. Rain moves back in Wednesday evening and sticks around all day Thursday into early Friday morning. For the Metro, our best rain chances start after 6 PM... but to the SW showers will be possible by the mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday evening showers
Wednesday evening showers(wowt)

This cloudy, soggy stretch of days will also be cool with highs struggling to break out of the 50s until PM sun returns Friday. This next round of rain will bring us the potential for even more drought relief with .25″-1″ possible for much of the area through early Friday morning.

Wed - Fri rain
Wed - Fri rain(wowt)

We’ll break back into some sunnier skies and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 72 and sunshine... Mother’s Day won’t be bad with a high in the low 70s, however we’ll be looking for more cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms starting late morning and continuing on and off through the day.

Mother's Day rain
Mother's Day rain(wowt)

We’ll see another shot at storms, possibly some severe potential, for the middle of next work week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The rain exits but the clouds will keep it cool again
Rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers taper off early Tuesday, more on the way
I-80 back open after May panhandle snowstorm
I-80 back open after May panhandle snowstorm
Semis jackknife on I-80 in the rain
Semis jackknife on I-80 in the rain