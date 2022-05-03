Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain returns by Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds hold on for most through the rest of our Tuesday night with some clearing to the W and N of the Metro... clouds will build back in Wednesday morning ahead of returning late day rain chances.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Take advantage of the dry time if you need to run errands or mow the lawn. Rain moves back in Wednesday evening and sticks around all day Thursday into early Friday morning. For the Metro, our best rain chances start after 6 PM... but to the SW showers will be possible by the mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday evening showers (wowt)

This cloudy, soggy stretch of days will also be cool with highs struggling to break out of the 50s until PM sun returns Friday. This next round of rain will bring us the potential for even more drought relief with .25″-1″ possible for much of the area through early Friday morning.

Wed - Fri rain (wowt)

We’ll break back into some sunnier skies and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 72 and sunshine... Mother’s Day won’t be bad with a high in the low 70s, however we’ll be looking for more cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms starting late morning and continuing on and off through the day.

Mother's Day rain (wowt)

We’ll see another shot at storms, possibly some severe potential, for the middle of next work week.

