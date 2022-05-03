Advertisement

Council Bluffs interstate construction zone becomes speedway as traffic moves through

A major interstate project is diverting traffic off the interstate.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police say there are some issues with traffic moving through a construction zone on northbound I-29 between 9th Avenue and Avenue G.

“The big problem is Broadway and the frontage road northbound, you’re asking semis cars vacationers going through town to go through interstate traffic down to a 35 mile an hour zone and go through three stoplights,” said Lt. Chad Geer, Council Bluffs Police Department.

Police have been getting complaints about traffic moving through this temporary frontage road. So last Friday police were out for about two hours keeping an eye out for drivers traveling way over the speed limit.

RELATED: Council Bluffs Police crack down on interstate project speeding

In those two hours police handed out 37 citations and seven warnings.

“So anybody at 20 over the posted speed limit is what we were looking for specifically and we were busy with those. Most of them were over 60 miles an hour, the top speed was 80, 80 in a 35.”

Council Bluffs Police Lt. Chad Geer says driving that fast is dangerous, especially for drivers traveling at the posted speed limit.

“There’s no reactionary time at 80 miles an hour. There’s nowhere in the state of Iowa where the speed limit is 80 miles per hour.”

Police say they aren’t out here just to hand out tickets.

The lieutenant says they actually cut those speeding drivers, a little slack, never enforcing the double fine for speeding in a construction zone.

They just want to get the word out to slow down and that police are watching.

“Most of the people we stopped at 20 over we always knocked down the fine to say 10 over which saves them $40 or $50 on the traffic ticket itself. In reality, the fine should have been doubled but our main concern is just to get the point out to the people that we want you to slow down.”

They say they just want to keep everyone safe.

“A warning goes a long way to most people and you know to me that’s a positive interaction with the community.”

Council Bluffs police say they will continue to step up speed enforcement in that frontage road area.

