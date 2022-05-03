Bellevue Police investigate in-custody death after attempted traffic stop

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are conducting an investigation with the help of Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Officers responded to the area of Victoria Ave. and Sunbury Dr. early Tuesday morning after getting a call from a woman about her 42-year-old husband and her not knowing his location.

According to the release, the caller said her husband was making suicidal statements.

Hours later officers attempted a traffic stop after finding the car he was in and the release further states there was a shot heard from the car after the car came to a stop.

Officers found the man dead while approaching the car. It’s reported none of the officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

Officials say no further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation and there’s a pending grand jury investigation.

