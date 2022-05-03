Advertisement

Aurora native & SDSU transfer commits to play basketball at Creighton

Baylor Scheierman plans to play at Creighton next season.
Baylor Scheierman plans to play at Creighton next season.(Joe Tipton/Tipton Edits)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Baylor Scheierman has been described as the best available player in the NCAA transfer portal era. After much fanfare, the 6-foot-6 guard from Aurora plans to play at Creighton next season. Scheierman has two years of eligibility remaining.

Scheierman started his college career at South Dakota State, where he guided the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a sophomore, he averaged more than 16 points per game while shooting 47% from the 3-point line. Scheierman was named the Summit League Player of the Year.

Scheierman announced his decision to leave SDSU on March 24th. The coveted guard quickly heard from dozens of Power 5 programs, such as Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCLA. Within 24 hours, Scheierman trimmed his list of schools to ten. On Monday, the Aurora grad listed five finalists: Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, and Nebraska.

Scheierman is also eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. He received an invitation to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp on May 14-18.

