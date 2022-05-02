Advertisement

Suspect charged in suspicious death in Council Bluffs pleads no contest

The man charged in a suspicious death case in Council Bluffs has pleaded no contest.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man charged in the suspicious death of a woman in Council Bluffs last August has pleaded no contest last Tuesday.

Ralph Bullard was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Leah Verratti.

He pleaded no contest on April 26 to manslaughter, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with physical evidence which in total, all three charges can get him up to about 72 years in prison.

The investigation revealed Verratti was killed in Omaha but her body was found in Fairmont Park in Council Bluffs on August 3.

Bullard was arrested in Kansas on other charges and was extradited to Omaha.

His sentencing will be on June 27.

