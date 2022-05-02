Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
Rain in Omaha as trucks crash on different interstate interchanges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers braving snowy roads Monday morning in parts of western Nebraska were diverted off Interstate 80 because of dangerous travel conditions.
Nebraska Department of Transportation posted on social media at about 8:30 a.m. that I-80 was closed from the Wyoming state line through Sidney.
At about 11 a.m., I-80 was closed between Pine Bluffs, near the border, until 25 miles west of Ogallala.
The treacherous travel was seen on NDOT cameras showed the treacherous travel.
Meanwhile, drivers around the Omaha-metro contended with rainfall, which also caused some traffic trouble-spots.
Two semis jackknifed in rainy conditions within a half-hour of each other.
The first happened under the I-80/I-480 bridge at about 11:30 a.m., with NDOT video showing the semi still upright but twisted around and blocking eastbound I-80 lanes. No injuries were reported, and authorities re-rerouted traffic.
The second incident happened at about noon where northbound Highway 75 traffic merges onto westbound I-80. The trailer blocked several lanes.
