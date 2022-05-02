Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and soggy start to a chilly and soggy week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day starts dry and chilly but will end soggy and chilly as rain moves in later this morning. Rain chances move in during the 9am hour and will increase in coverage over the area the rest of the day. Good, steady, soaking, beneficial rain will help out many of us.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will struggle to warm all day long thanks to the clouds and rain. Temperatures in the 40s are likely for us all. We’ll watch for wind gusts to pick up later this afternoon into the evening with some gusts from the northeast up to 35 mph.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

Rain chances go up all morning after 9am and continue through the afternoon and evening. Most of us will likely end up with between 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain with some isolated 2″ rain totals in play too. Check out the forecast rainfall from a couple of different models below.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Model Rain Potential (WOWT)

Model Rain Potential (WOWT)

The rain will be done by the time you wake up Tuesday but it will be tough to shake the clouds most of the day Tuesday. Clouds and chilly weather will win out most of the week too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.