Omaha woman accused of kidnapping pleads no contest

A no contest plea in court Monday for a woman charged in a kidnapping case.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two accused of kidnapping three people in Omaha pleads no contest.

Devan Spera, 29, and Levi Heilig, 26, are accused of kidnapping three people in October 2021.

Spera was charged with three counts of kidnapping. She pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping Monday. The two other kidnapping charges were dropped. Spera will be sentenced June 21. Her charge can lead to 1-50 years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident last year in which court records say Spera and Heilig were trying to recover property from a burglary from three people. Police say the duo went beyond recovering property by kidnapping all three and brutally assaulting at least one of them.

One of the victims say the three were taken to a basement somewhere, placed in different corners, interrogated about a recent burglary and then pistol-whipped. One victim said he was struck several times before he stopped counting. He said the assault continued for another 45-90 minutes.

The victim says he was eventually taken outside. While still blindfolded, he was told to count to 20 and then run, believing he was going to be shot once he counted to 20. He said he ran until he was able to see a street sign that read 16th & M. He said a second victim came running toward him about 10 minutes later. The two waited another half hour for the third victim to come but she never showed up. Police later found the third victim.

Spera and Heilig were arrested and given a combined bond of $4.5 million.

Heilig’s case is still pending in Douglas County Court. He is also facing three counts of kidnapping.

