Nebraska voter registration deadlines closing Monday

It's the last day you can register to vote in person for the upcoming primary election.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several election deadlines are here and more are upcoming as the Nebraska Primary Election draws closer.

According to the Douglas and Sarpy County Election Commissions, the deadline to register to vote in-person for the May 10 primary election is Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

Douglas and Sarpy County voters will have needed to complete their voter registration in-person by today if they want to vote in the May 10 primary.

Online voter registration closed on April 22.

Monday at 6 p.m. is also the deadline for early voting ballots to be requested to be mailed, for replacement ballots to be requested to be mailed and for write-in candidates to file notarized affidavits and filing fees with a filing officer.

Tuesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 5, the Douglas County Election Commission Office will have extended hours for early voting, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, the election office will have early voting hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4, is the deadline to receive written notification from poll watchers.

Monday, May 9, is the deadline for in-person early voting at the election commission office.

Tuesday, May 10 is the primary election. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May 10 at 8 p.m. is also the deadline to obtain a replacement ballot in person or to return an early voting ballot to the election commission office or a dropbox location.

Nebraska residents can confirm their voter registration online.

