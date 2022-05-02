Lincoln Police: Two trespassed in vacant apartment, elderly victim threatened with axe

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 70-year-old man was threatened after two people trespassed in a vacant apartment.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were sent to the area of 27th and K Street in response to a weapons violation.

Police say a 70-year-old victim told officers their contractor informed them a doorknob was missing from the door of a vacant apartment. The victim went to the apartment to check and saw it was occupied by two people. The victim asked the two to leave, which they allegedly refused.

Police add the victim was then threatened when one of the two people in the apartment allegedly raised a hatchet-style axe over the victim’s head. The victim fled and then contacted police.

The two suspects were identified by Lincoln Police as Jeremiah Croghan, 39, and Shavon West 25. Police cited both for trespassing. Shavon West was also lodged for terroristic threats.

