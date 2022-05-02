Advertisement

Lincoln Police: Two trespassed in vacant apartment, elderly victim threatened with axe

Jeremiah Croghan, 39 (left) and Shavon West, 25 (right)
Jeremiah Croghan, 39 (left) and Shavon West, 25 (right)(Lincoln Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 70-year-old man was threatened after two people trespassed in a vacant apartment.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were sent to the area of 27th and K Street in response to a weapons violation.

Police say a 70-year-old victim told officers their contractor informed them a doorknob was missing from the door of a vacant apartment. The victim went to the apartment to check and saw it was occupied by two people. The victim asked the two to leave, which they allegedly refused.

Police add the victim was then threatened when one of the two people in the apartment allegedly raised a hatchet-style axe over the victim’s head. The victim fled and then contacted police.

The two suspects were identified by Lincoln Police as Jeremiah Croghan, 39, and Shavon West 25. Police cited both for trespassing. Shavon West was also lodged for terroristic threats.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
Devan Spera, 29
Omaha woman accused of kidnapping pleads no contest

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
New cameras bring protection to Nebraska town
Omaha professor discusses the power of political endorsements
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Some Nebraska farmers irrigate early, adjust to drought