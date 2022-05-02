Gov. Reynolds signs several new bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday.

A total of 26 bills were signed into law. They include entirely new legislation and amendments to previously-passed bills.

HF2300 adds protections for certain members of the military concerning employment and insurance coverage.

HF2155 creates provisions for preneed sellers and purchase agreements for cemetery merchandise, funeral merchandise, and funeral services.

HF2330 allows a sponsor or policyholder of a group health plan to consent to notices and documents delivered electronically.

HF2172 lets a healthcare facility avoid some citations if it self-identifies issues before they are inspected.

HF2399 allows the reimbursement for health care services provided if receipt of a prior authorization is provided.

HF2217 creates provisions for financial reporting by insurance holding company systems.

HF2552 relates to state and local finances and the duties and procedures of the department of revenue by providing for electronic filing, communications, and records, modifying transfer tax remittances, the assessment of property, the collection of debt, the refunds of certain fuel taxes, and the taxation of pass-through entities.

HF2515 specifies authorized uses of interest earned on funds in the flood recovery fund and including effective date provisions.

HF2462 reduces the amount substance needed to allow penalties for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver heroin.

HF2126 includes the comprehensive financial report of the state and including effective date provisions.

HF364 specifies prohibited conduct by athlete agents.

HF2079 relates to the post-arrest release after an initial appearance for persons taken into custody or arrested for certain sexual abuse offenses and no-contact orders.

SF2322 specifies how fees are charged when a person requests examination and copying of public records.

SF2310 provides for the conversion to a cooperative under the Iowa cooperative associations Act and merger with a limited liability company.

SF2233 specifies the terms used in the context of land surveying.

HF2469 provides for the use of electronic mail and other electronic transmissions, and shareholders’ lists for corporations.

SF2080 prohibits school districts from conducting an invasive physical exam on a student that is not required by state or federal law without the consent of a parent or guardian.

HF2516 adds provisions for the appointment of counsel for indigent persons by the court in certain cases.

HF2258 creates provisions for the membership, procedures and functions of the Iowa Council on Homelessness.

HF2097 specifies rules for the forfeiture of bail.

HF825 adds new provisions for an act relating to consent agreements for domestic abuse and sexual abuse protective orders.

HF2154 removes the public release of certain records maintained by the statewide fire and police retirement system.

HF2390 adds new provisions relating to foster care and the child advocacy board.

HF2378 establishes a fund for certain racehorse organizations.

HF2201 amends the controlled substance schedules and information collection and reporting requirements under the Iowa Prescription Monitoring Program.

SF2324 specifies that real estate teams must display their brokerage’s name following the licensee’s name in any public information and advertising.

