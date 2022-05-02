Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With gas prices so high, gas thieves are getting creative.

Omaha Police say thieves are drilling into gas tanks and collecting any gas that drips out.

Kristen Stanislav is moving into an apartment complex in Elkhorn, where neighbors say someone has been drilling into gas tanks. She said, “It seems a little crazy. With inflation, people are probably getting more desperate trying to get where they need to go.”

Omaha Police say so far they’ve had 12 reported gas thefts this year and some involved drilling.

Police say that is uncommon.

Rick Bettger with Omaha Car Care says it could also be dangerous. He said, “That sounds like a high-risk low reward type of crime. I don’t think you want to hit a spark and then blow up the car.”

Mechanics say thieves most likely target newer cars with plastic gas tanks.

Bettger says most newer cars have plastic gas tanks, due to weight restrictions and thieves may have turned to drilling because siphoning isn’t easy.

Bettger said, “With all the of the restrictions that have been put on the fuel caps and fuel delivery systems, it’s very difficult to siphon nowadays.”

Making matters worse, repairs aren’t cheap.

Bettger said, “Trying to fix it you’re going to run into bills of at least a thousand dollars to try and replace any gas tank on a vehicle.”

Mechanics say a driver who has had their tank drilled into and doesn’t know it, could be at risk if their car comes near a spark.

