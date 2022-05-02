Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers taper off early Tuesday, more on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers continue for the rest of our Monday night with widespread rain chances across E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Monday night showers (wowt)

Showers taper off early Tuesday with overcast and dry conditions, although the pavement will likely still be wet, as you head out for the Tuesday morning commute. We’ll keep a good amount of cloud cover around Tuesday with some break of late day sun. The persistent clouds will keep us cool with a high near 50 in the Metro.

Cool and cloudy Tuesday (wowt)

The day will be dry and so will much of Wednesday. Take advantage of this time if you need to run errands or mow the lawn. Rain moves back in Wednesday evening and sticks around all day Thursday into early Friday morning.

Rain returns Wed PM - Fri AM (wowt)

This cloudy, soggy stretch of days will also be cool with highs struggling to break out of the 50s until PM sun returns Friday. This next round of rain will bring us the potential for even more drought relief with .5″-1.5″ possible for much of the area.

Rain Wed - Fri (wowt)

We’ll break back into some sunnier skies and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 72 and sunshine... Mother’s Day won’t be bad with a high of 79, however we’ll be looking for more cloud cover and a shower or thunderstorm possible by the late afternoon to evening.

We’ll see another shot at storms, possibly some severe potential, for the middle of next work week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.