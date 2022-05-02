Council Bluffs Police crack down on interstate project speeding

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is cracking down on speeding on a problematic roadway.

In November 2021, the Iowa Department of Transportation shut down northbound I-29 between 9th Ave. and Avenue G as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program.

Northbound traffic on I-29 is directed to a section of Northbound Frontage Road.

The section of Northbound Frontage Road meant to accommodate interstate traffic has four traffic lights and a speed limit of 35 mph.

Council Bluffs Police say there have been many speeding complaints since the road opened up to interstate traffic. Many accidents have also occurred on the roadway.

On April 29, officers began a speed enforcement project. The project included six traffic officers in marked cruisers stationed along the roadway.

Officers focused on cracking down on speeds 20 mph over the 35 mph limit. Police say the top speed they clocked was 80 mph, which is 45 mph over the limit.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says they issued 37 citations and seven warnings during the project, most of which were for speeding. Others were issued for license and registration issues.

Police add they will continue to increase speed enforcement in the area.

