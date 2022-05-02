Burn ban lifted in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A burn ban has been lifted after environmental conditions improved.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has lifted a county-wide burn ban Monday, citing improved environmental conditions that decrease the potential for fire spread. The burn ban was in place since early April due to strong winds and dry conditions that heavily increased fire risk.

“Recent and anticipated precipitation, spring greening of vegetation and progress in agricultural planting season work have all contributed to reducing extreme fire risk,” said Director of Emergency Management Doug Reed.

Open burning is now allowed in Pottawattamie County except in instances where a specific community or city ordinance still enforces a burn ban.

According to the Emergency Management Agency, extreme caution should still be used when burning as dry conditions are still expected in the future.

*** OPEN BURN BAN IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY WILL BE LIFTED AS OF 9 AM TODAY MAY 2, 2022 *** Open burning will be allowed EXCEPT in those municipal cities that have a standing ordinance prohibiting open burning. pic.twitter.com/5kKop2KIXC — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) May 2, 2022

