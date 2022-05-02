Advertisement

Beatrice police shoot man in confrontation after chase

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting by a Beatrice police officer late Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Police in the southeastern Nebraska city of Beatrice say an officer shot and wounded a man in a confrontation in which police say the man yelled he had a gun and reached for his waistband.

Radio station KWBE reports that the shooting happened late Saturday night following a high-speed chase in Gage County.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang says the driver eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer, who said the man yelled that he had a gun. Police say when the man reached into his waistband, an officer fired several shots, hitting the man several times, leaving him in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released his name. Police say no gun was found on the man.

