3M announces Valley expansion adding 50 new jobs

3M plant in Valley, Nebraska
3M plant in Valley, Nebraska(3M)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A manufacturing plant in Valley is getting an expansion.

Applied sciences company 3M announced Monday a plan to expand its Valley plant. The company is investing $58 million to fund the 80,000-square-foot facility. 3M claims the expansion will create roughly 50 new jobs at the plant.

3M says the expansion will increase the production of respiratory and hearing protection products. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse. The company adds the expansion will reduce manufacturing cycle time, allowing them to meet customer demand.

The expansion is in partnership with the state’s ImagiNE Nebraska Program. The program is a tax incentive meant to encourage companies to expand in the state.

“We are excited for this investment in our growth at 3M Valley to further help customers in need of personal safety protection in two key product portfolios,” said Ray Eby, president of the 3M Personal Safety Division. “We want to thank the state of Nebraska and the NDED for their collaboration so far in this expansion.”

3M’s Valley site was acquired in 1979 and it currently employs roughly 560 people.

