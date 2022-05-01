Three killed in two separate shootings in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three people died and three others were injured after two weekend shootings in Kansas City, Kansas.

A spokesman for the police department in Kansas City, Kansas, Officer Marshee London said one shooting happened late Saturday while the second one was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas City Star reports that in the first shooting, officers found two people who had been fatally wounded in the 1800 block of North 26th Street. A third person who had also been shot was taken to the hospital.

On Sunday morning, police found one dead person and two wounded individuals in the 200 block of North 6th Street.

Police did not immediately name the victims or report any arrests.

