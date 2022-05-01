Advertisement

Omaha Police: One sent to hospital following Saturday night crash

(WAFF)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured after a Saturday night car crash.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. Saturday to 40th and Bedford for a car crash.

Police say a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara was heading west on Bedford Avenue before turning left in front of a 2014 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Suzuki was injured during the crash and was sent to Nebraska Medicine for treatment, according to police. The driver of the Nissan was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.

