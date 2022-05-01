Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer

Hamburg, Iowa. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is arrested for allegedly stealing a semi-trailer.

Fremont County deputies believe 39-year-old Joshua Osborne was driving a semi-tractor near Main and Willis in Hamburg, Iowa when he got stuck in the mud.

According to their report, that’s when they believe Osborne broke into another nearby semi and drove off.

Officers were called in Friday morning after it was reported stolen in Hamburg.

A caller told them Osbourne ditched the semi and trailer and ran to an abandoned house in the area.

Officers say a Fremont K9 sniffed him out and deputies arrested Osbourne for operating without owner’s consent, 3rd-degree burglary, and other charges.

Osborne is in jail on a $5,000 bond.

