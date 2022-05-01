Advertisement

Mathis commits to Nebraska

By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TCU transfer defensive end Ochaun Mathis announced his commitment today via Twitter live.

The 6-foot-5 257-pound defensive lineman who many considered the top prospect in the transfer portal, chose Big Red over Texas. The edge rusher earned second-team All Big 12 honors last season and in 2020 Mathis led the conference with nine sacks over ten games.

Mathis has two years of eligibility remaining.

