LIVE AT 5 PM: Trump to speak at “Save America” rally in Nebraska

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.(AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at his “Save America” rally Sunday at 5 p.m. at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Trump’s rally is in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Doors open at noon, with event parking available starting at 6 a.m.

REGISTER: 'Save America' rally Sunday in Greenwood

The I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is about 36 miles southwest of Omaha.

The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, April 29, but was delayed due to severe weather. Supporters started lining up at 10 a.m. Friday, some of them opting to camp out at the site overnight Thursday.

“I hope it’s not fake news that we had to make this decision,” Herbster told the crowd already gathered for the event.

The event comes less than two weeks ahead of Nebraska’s primary election on Tuesday, May 10.

RELATED: Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name

The former president endorsed Herbster in October, but the Republican candidate has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama has since countersued.

