LIVE AT 5 PM: Trump to speak at “Save America” rally in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at his “Save America” rally Sunday at 5 p.m. at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Trump’s rally is in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Doors open at noon, with event parking available starting at 6 a.m.

Hope to see you at the I-80 Speedway today for the Save America Rally!



Doors open at 12:00PM

Pre-Program begins at 3:00PM

President Trump Remarks at 5:00PM pic.twitter.com/6tFjaXsYHz — Charles W. Herbster (@CWHerbster) May 1, 2022

The I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is about 36 miles southwest of Omaha.

The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, April 29, but was delayed due to severe weather. Supporters started lining up at 10 a.m. Friday, some of them opting to camp out at the site overnight Thursday.

“I hope it’s not fake news that we had to make this decision,” Herbster told the crowd already gathered for the event.

The event comes less than two weeks ahead of Nebraska’s primary election on Tuesday, May 10.

The former president endorsed Herbster in October, but the Republican candidate has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama has since countersued.

