Invest in Yourself 5K wraps up Berkshire weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What’s called the ‘Woodstock for Capitalists’ wrapped up Sunday with a race to the finish line.

The ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K run brought out the athletic side of some people attending the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. The route went through downtown Omaha, with the start and finish line right next to the CHI Health Center.

Runners said the wind wasn’t too bad Sunday morning; they were just happy to be out there.

“First time in Omaha, pretty great. Haven’t been out here before but it was a great weekend,” said runner Zach Alleva.

Jessica Jones and Andrew Marston each placed first in the women’s and men’s divisions for the race.

“It was a little windy, a little cold for someone from Louisiana. But it was a great day, great turnout. The race was well organized and I was really blessed to be here and run today,” said Jones.

According to the results posted online, Jessica finished with a time of 18:45 and Andrew finished at 15:11.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.