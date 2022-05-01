Advertisement

Invest in Yourself 5K wraps up Berkshire weekend

Many runners turn out for the Berkshire Hathaway Invest in Yourself 5K
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What’s called the ‘Woodstock for Capitalists’ wrapped up Sunday with a race to the finish line.

The ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K run brought out the athletic side of some people attending the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. The route went through downtown Omaha, with the start and finish line right next to the CHI Health Center.

Runners said the wind wasn’t too bad Sunday morning; they were just happy to be out there.

“First time in Omaha, pretty great. Haven’t been out here before but it was a great weekend,” said runner Zach Alleva.

Jessica Jones and Andrew Marston each placed first in the women’s and men’s divisions for the race.

“It was a little windy, a little cold for someone from Louisiana. But it was a great day, great turnout. The race was well organized and I was really blessed to be here and run today,” said Jones.

According to the results posted online, Jessica finished with a time of 18:45 and Andrew finished at 15:11.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Omaha Police: One sent to hospital following Saturday night crash

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Burn ban lifted in Pottawattamie County
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Invest in yourself 5K
Invest in Yourself 5K run wraps up shareholders meeting