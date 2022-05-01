Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Still breezy, sunshine this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A layer of clouds across the metro this morning, but skies have cleared just to the southwest of town. This will allow areas like Norfolk, Columbus, Lincoln and Wahoo to see plenty of sunshine today. Unfortunately, the clouds will likely be rather stubborn across far eastern Nebraska, taking until early afternoon to begin to thin out. The clouds will make it tough to warm much in the metro for the morning hours, a slow warm-up this afternoon as clouds finally begin to move out. Where clouds are slow to thin, we’ll see a wide spread in temperatures. Highs in western Iowa likely only reach the mid to upper 50s, while areas like Lincoln and Beatrice could warm to nearly 70 degrees.

Afternoon Temperatures
Gusty winds will continue today as well. Northwest winds reaching 30mph at times are expected this morning into the early afternoon. Winds may finally begin to back off a little bit later today. Much lighter winds are expected overnight.

Gusty winds this morning
The dry weather will not stick around long. Clouds thicken up overnight with rain showers developing over central Nebraska by early Monday morning. Those showers move into the metro by mid-morning, and we will see on and off rain for the rest of the day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible south of Omaha in far southern Nebraska and Iowa, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals of one-half to one inch are possible across much of Nebraska into Iowa, great news for areas that have been dealing with drought for much of this Spring.

Rainfall Potential Monday
We get another break from the rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, but temperatures remain below average with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another round of showers is likely on Thursday, but rainfall totals will likely be on the lighter side. More typical May warmer looks to be on the way by the upcoming weekend, with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

