David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning cloud finally thinned out giving us some sunshine Sunday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds continued throughout the day, helping to keep temperatures on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will finally start to back off this evening, with lighter winds overnight. Temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the 40s by 10pm. Clouds will roll back in overnight, with lows falling to around 40 in Omaha.

Monday's Foreast (WOWT)

Expect cloudy skies as you head out the door Monday morning, but we should still be dry. Rain showers move in by mid-morning, and will likely stick around for much of the day. It may not rain the entire time, but soggy conditions are expected throughout most of the late morning, afternoon, and evening. There could be an isolated rumble of thunder, the better chances for that will be south of Omaha. The rain will keep us very chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s around the metro. Rain shower should slowly taper off overnight, with just a few light showers leftover by Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach as high as a half-inch to one inch across much of the area, great news for those still deal with drought conditions.

Rainfall Potential Monday (WOWT)

Showers should push out of the area early Tuesday, with a generally dry day expected. Clouds will hang around for the morning, but we should see some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will remain cool for May, but warming over Monday. Highs should reach the upper 50s for the metro. Partly sunny with highs in the 60s for Wednesday, but rain chances are back by Wednesday evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially south of Omaha. Showers will linger into Thursday, once again keeping us cool with highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts will likely be on the lighter side for this round of rain.

Drier, warmer, and sunnier weather finally returns to the forecast by the end of the week. Temperatures jump into the middle 60s on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for this upcoming weekend.

