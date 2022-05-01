Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday

By David Koeller
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning cloud finally thinned out giving us some sunshine Sunday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds continued throughout the day, helping to keep temperatures on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will finally start to back off this evening, with lighter winds overnight. Temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the 40s by 10pm. Clouds will roll back in overnight, with lows falling to around 40 in Omaha.

Monday's Foreast
Monday's Foreast(WOWT)

Expect cloudy skies as you head out the door Monday morning, but we should still be dry. Rain showers move in by mid-morning, and will likely stick around for much of the day. It may not rain the entire time, but soggy conditions are expected throughout most of the late morning, afternoon, and evening. There could be an isolated rumble of thunder, the better chances for that will be south of Omaha. The rain will keep us very chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s around the metro. Rain shower should slowly taper off overnight, with just a few light showers leftover by Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach as high as a half-inch to one inch across much of the area, great news for those still deal with drought conditions.

Rainfall Potential Monday
Rainfall Potential Monday(WOWT)

Showers should push out of the area early Tuesday, with a generally dry day expected. Clouds will hang around for the morning, but we should see some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will remain cool for May, but warming over Monday. Highs should reach the upper 50s for the metro. Partly sunny with highs in the 60s for Wednesday, but rain chances are back by Wednesday evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially south of Omaha. Showers will linger into Thursday, once again keeping us cool with highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts will likely be on the lighter side for this round of rain.

Drier, warmer, and sunnier weather finally returns to the forecast by the end of the week. Temperatures jump into the middle 60s on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for this upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Omaha Police: One sent to hospital following Saturday night crash

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and soggy start to a chilly and soggy week.
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Still breezy, sunshine this afternoon
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cool with more wind Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Windy and cooler with light rain showers