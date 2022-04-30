Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 29

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 29.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Police say a hit-and-run driver drove through a golf course before jumping into Carter Lake.

WOWT Live at 10

A semi hit another car and plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets.

WOWT Live at 10

A large fire at a soon-to-be-finished senior living complex destroyed one resident’s future home.

One resident's new home is destroyed in an Omaha apartment fire

More than 80 firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire in the middle of the night at a vacant apartment complex that was under construction.

As many as 10 vehicles were involved in a crash at 72nd & Dodge, one of the city’s most prominent intersections.

WOWT Live at 10

Demolition of the old shopping mall began in December 2020. Two years later and nothing has gone up in its place.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

