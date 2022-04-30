Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 29
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a suspect who allegedly fled through a golf course, a 10-car crash at a major intersection and a massive fire that destroyed a vacant apartment complex.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 29.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Suspect drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake
Police say a hit-and-run driver drove through a golf course before jumping into Carter Lake.
5. Semi hits vehicle and motel near Omaha intersection
A semi hit another car and plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets.
4. Omaha apartment fire destroys new resident’s future home
A large fire at a soon-to-be-finished senior living complex destroyed one resident’s future home.
3. Massive fire at west Omaha apartment complex
More than 80 firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire in the middle of the night at a vacant apartment complex that was under construction.
2. Crash closes major Omaha intersection
As many as 10 vehicles were involved in a crash at 72nd & Dodge, one of the city’s most prominent intersections.
1. Searching for signs of progress at Crossroads
Demolition of the old shopping mall began in December 2020. Two years later and nothing has gone up in its place.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
