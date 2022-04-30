Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 29

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a suspect who allegedly fled through a golf course, a 10-car crash at a major intersection and a massive fire that destroyed a vacant apartment complex.
WOWT 6 News logo
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 29.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Suspect drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

Police say a hit-and-run driver drove through a golf course before jumping into Carter Lake.

WOWT Live at 10

5. Semi hits vehicle and motel near Omaha intersection

A semi hit another car and plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets.

WOWT Live at 10

4. Omaha apartment fire destroys new resident’s future home

A large fire at a soon-to-be-finished senior living complex destroyed one resident’s future home.

One resident's new home is destroyed in an Omaha apartment fire

3. Massive fire at west Omaha apartment complex

More than 80 firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire in the middle of the night at a vacant apartment complex that was under construction.

2. Crash closes major Omaha intersection

As many as 10 vehicles were involved in a crash at 72nd & Dodge, one of the city’s most prominent intersections.

WOWT Live at 10

1. Searching for signs of progress at Crossroads

Demolition of the old shopping mall began in December 2020. Two years later and nothing has gone up in its place.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
2. Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
3. Omaha apartment fire destroys future resident’s home
4. Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
5. Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
6. Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
