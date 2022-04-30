Advertisement

Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage Friday evening

A large twister went through Kansas Friday evening
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged dozens of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the suspected twister that moved through parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening damaged 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County.

It was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Officials said three people were injured in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.

Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County.

