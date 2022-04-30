Recent severe weather prompting more Omaha homeowners to buy storm shelters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no doubt about it: Severe weather season is underway.

Omaha keeps getting hit with storm after storm. Along with this extreme weather comes a renewed interest in safety shelters.

It’s hard to forget last Dec. 16: A storm with winds gusting more than 90 miles per hour churned out six tornadoes, causing widespread damage throughout the Omaha metro area and beyond.

Ruth Sterett lives in Dundee.

“This weather has been crazy,” she said.

Ruth has lived in Omaha for decades and said she’s never seen anything like it.

“The weather has been changing, for sure,” she said. “The winds scare me, you know because I don’t know what is going to break. I have another room in the back. You don’t know if a massive tree is going to fall on it. The fences are blowing.”

Bob Quartoroli with Dreamscape Homes agrees. He said in general, builders are behind schedule this year because of extreme winds.

“The winds have caused us a lot of problems for sure,” he said.

It’s also ignited new trends in home design. Quartoroli said more customers are requesting storm shelters, especially in areas where basements aren’t allowed because of high water levels underground.

“We’re excavating under front stoops more. They’ll turn it into potentially a gun storage, a safe room, and for storm shelter,” Quartoroli said.

Builders say another trend they’re seeing is homeowners are having storm shelters built into the structure of the home itself.

“So this whole structure is a storm shelter and you can see the thickness of the walls, whereas the rest of the interior walls are 4-inch — these are 8-plus,” Quartoroli said. “It’s all concrete. Even though there is space above it, we reinforce the lid as well. This will have an exterior door here instead of a traditional interior door. So this is your safe room in case of a storm. It’s all concrete.”

A storm shelter can cost you several thousand dollars, but your peace of mind may be worth it.

Builders say even though storm shelters may be expensive, they are still cheaper than basements.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.