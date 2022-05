BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash shut down northbound lanes of Highway 75 at Cornhusker Road in Bellevue Friday night.

6 News was told around 8 p.m. one person was taken to UNMC in serious condition.

It’s not yet clear how many cars were involved.

And about an hour later, lanes of traffic were opening up.

