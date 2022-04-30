NFL teams draft two Huskers in the second round, ending a six year drought

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First the Philadelphia Eagles took Cam Jurgens at number 51, ending a six-year Nebraska run without a second-round pick. Then nine spots later, after the Bengals traded up to number 60, Cincinnati picked Cam Taylor-Britt. Back in 2015, when the Huskers last had a second-round pick, they actually had two, just like this draft.

Back then Ameer Abdullah went 54th to the Lions and Randy Gregory 60th to the Cowboys. Jurgens who played tight end in high school, is the highest-drafted Husker since Prince Amukamara in 2011. He’s the first Husker center to be drafted since Josh Sewell in 2004 and also the third offensive lineman in two years selected. Last year Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes both were chosen.

In Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt will play for another former Husker, the head coach, Zac Taylor. He is also the first Husker cornerback taken in the NFL Draft since Stanley Jean-Baptiste who was also a second-round pick in 2014. Taylor-Britt started 28 games at Nebraska and was a captain in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.