Advertisement

McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly...
The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
One taken to hospital in serious condition after crash in Bellevue

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
LIVE AT 5 PM: Trump to speak at “Save America” rally in Nebraska
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer