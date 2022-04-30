Iowa man sentenced to over 17 years for child porn charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 57-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday on multiple charges including child porn.

James Anthony Rogers of Davenport was sentenced to over 17 years for two counts of attempted enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Court documents stated Davenport Police started an investigation after getting information about Rogers possibly being involved in sexual solicitation of a minor.

The release further stated Rogers attempted to persuade the minors to send nude pictures of themselves and to meet in person to engage in sex acts for money or alcohol.

Officers seized Rogers’ phone and say there were many pictures of child porn.

According to the release, many search warrants showed Rogers had attempted contact with over 50 minor males and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them.

It’s reported he pleaded guilty to all charges last October and will have to pay a $400 special assessment immediately payable to the crime victims’ fund.

