Large turnout at Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting

The annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting sees a large turnout Saturday
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doors opened Saturday morning at the CHI Health Center for the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting.

The event is expected to be packed with people from all over the country.

At 9:15 a.m. the legendary Q&A with Warren Buffet himself kicked off.

We asked some first-time attendees about their thoughts on the Q&A.

“This was totally not what I was expecting. Like I expected to be a part of the youngest group of people in here, but I’ve seen people who are probably younger than I am,” said high school senior, Kaden Semerad.

6 news spoke with out-of-towners ahead of Saturday’s meetings. They say they’re glad the meetings are back on schedule after a crazy few years of pandemic life.

“It’s something that’s stable and you can rely on, and it’s proven through the stock market,” Shareholder Danny Chao from Las Vegas said. “That’s what everybody’s here for. They made money.”

The meetings are also famous for their exclusive deals offered to shareholders.

This weekend Borsheims is welcoming investors with their 20,000 square foot showroom with some high-end jewelry heavily discounted. Borsheims is expecting over 20,000 people over the course of the weekend, rivaling their holiday numbers.

”We’re truly grateful to have them join us here this weekend,” Andy Brabec, Borsheim’s Director of Marketing said. “There are several shareholders that come back every year, and so it’s that one time of year we can make that extra special connection and help so many people with taking home a really special gift.”

The weekend wraps up with the Berkshire Hathaway “Invest in yourself” 5k Sunday, as well as an exclusive party at Borsheims.

