David’s Morning Forecast - Windy and cooler with light rain showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much needed rainfall last night into Saturday morning, though it did come with strong thunderstorms. Many locations reporting between 1 and 2 inches of rain, a welcomed sight after months of drier weather. On and off light rain showers are expected this morning into the afternoon, though rainfall amounts will be minimal today. Temperatures will be much cooler, dropping form the 50s early today into the 40s by mid-morning. We’ll stay in the 40s all afternoon thanks to the clouds and light showers.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty winds return as well, helping to keep us cool. West to northwest winds will pick up by mid-morning, gusting to around 40mph in the metro. Winds could gust as high as 50mph for those of you west of Omaha, particularly in the Columbus and Norfolk areas. Winds will stay strong tonight, with gusts up to 35mph throughout the night.

Gusty Winds Again Today (WOWT)

Morning clouds should give way to a little more sunshine and dry weather for Sunday afternoon, but it will still be breezy. Northwest wind gusts up to 30mph are likely. Temperatures will remain below average for the start of May, only topping out around 60 degrees. The break in the rain will not last long, another storm system will bring rain chances back to the forecast by Monday. Rain showers are likely by Monday evening, but cooler temperatures will limit any storm chances. Rain showers could linger into Tuesday morning.

Rain Likely Monday (WOWT)

We get another break in the rain Wednesday, but more showers are possible by Thursday into Friday. The several chances for rain over the coming week should greatly help the drought conditions across the eastern half of Nebraska.

