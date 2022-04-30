David’s Evening Forecast - Cool with more wind Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds and chilly conditions stick around this evening. We’ll see some light rain showers at times as well, but rain should slowly fade later this evening. Winds gusting to near 40mph are likely through sunset, with gusts of 30-35mph overnight. Temperatures have settled into the mid and upper 40s this evening, and we will see those readings slowly drop tonight. Though showers will end, clouds stick around overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

Breezy And Cool Sunday (WOWT)

More clouds when you wake up Sunday morning, and they’ll likely stick with us through the lunch hour. Cloud should clear in the afternoon finally giving us a little more sunshine. Gusty northwest winds continue for much of Sunday, up to 30mph at times. The highest wind gusts likely in the morning, winds may relax slightly in the afternoon but don’t die down completely until Sunday night. The morning clouds will help to keep temperatures cool for May 1st, only warming to around 60 with the afternoon sunshine.

Gusty Winds Again Sunday (WOWT)

After a one day break in the rainy and gloomy weather, another round of soggy weather is likely on Monday. Showers are possible in the morning, but rain is most likely in the afternoon, lasting into early Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to a little over one inch are possible in spots. Another welcomed round of rain across much of Nebraska where drought has been a major issue so far this Spring.

More Rain Chances Next Week (WOWT)

Another break in the rain for most of Wednesday, but another round of showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms return to the the forecast for Thursday into Friday morning. Between the two rain chances, 1 to 3 inches of rain appears possible across much of eastern Nebraska into Iowa through Friday.

