Building fire in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire Friday night in Omaha is under investigation.

Flames were on the first and second floors of a building near 20th & Nicholas Street before 7 p.m.

Nobody was injured but two people who’d been on the first floor at the time were rescued.

The police have since detained them.

6 News was told this is the ninth time in recent memory Omaha Fire has had to deal with a fire at this building.

