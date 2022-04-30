Building fire in Omaha under investigation
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire Friday night in Omaha is under investigation.
Flames were on the first and second floors of a building near 20th & Nicholas Street before 7 p.m.
Nobody was injured but two people who’d been on the first floor at the time were rescued.
The police have since detained them.
6 News was told this is the ninth time in recent memory Omaha Fire has had to deal with a fire at this building.
