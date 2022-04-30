Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting is big for business in Omaha’s Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday’s rain didn’t keep Berkshire Hathaway shareholders away from the Old Market.

Even with the big event, the QandA, plenty of people made their way to shops in the Old Market.

“Actually you have seen a lot of action in the market, a lot of people walking around which has been really nice,” said Adele Hansen, All About Me Boutique store manager.

And it’s good for business.

The Old Market Candy Shop is a favorite for people looking to satisfy a sweet tooth. The owner says the past few days have been busy and he’s happy to welcome some familiar and new faces back to his store.

“This brings money into the whole downtown area and the whole metro area for the hotels, the restaurants, and those employees benefit from it. And eventually, they come to visit us!” said Jeff Jorgensen, Old Market Candy Shop co-owner.

Just up the street is the Imaginarium Mercantile. Owner James Cavan says having Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting back in person is a gamechanger.

“Visitors are about 30% of our business so it’s a major chunk of what we do so having them back, having the Berkshire guests back, just seeing the faces are great but it also affects our bottom line,” said Cavan.

Some owners think the best is yet to come.

“Oh we will definitely have a lot of visitors not only tomorrow but some will be here on Monday and Tuesday so more relaxed and a better time to have more time to visit with them,” said Jorgensen.

