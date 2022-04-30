Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A second woman accusing Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of sexual assault has come forward by name.

Elizabeth Todsen’s attorney claims Herbster sexually assaulted Todsen at a fundraising dinner in Omaha in 2019.

“For years I have struggled with an experience I had with Charles W. Herbster,” the statement issued by her attorney read. “At a political event in 2019, Herbster sexually groped me while greeting my table.”

Herbster’s campaign denies the allegations.

“As an honoree that night, Charles sat at a table in the front center of the room in full view of more than 500 guests. Charles was accompanied by his Executive Assistant and others the entire evening,” a statement from his campaign read.

Herbster’s campaign adds that he will be taking legal action against the people making allegations against him.

“Charles W. Herbster has already filed legal action against one of the people named in reports and will be taking legal action against the others. He will not stop fighting until his name is cleared and he is vindicated.”

Todsen is one of eight women who have recently accused the gubernatorial candidate of sexual assault.

Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama, who originally accused Herbster of sexual assault, said she is grateful to see Todsen come forward.

“I am so grateful for Elizabeth’s bravery in coming forward, even in the face of unimaginable threats and pressure from Charles Herbster and his supporters to remain silent,” Slama said. “Charles Herbster is a predator, and I stand with all of his victims, known and unknown.”

