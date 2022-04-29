Advertisement

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Terra Jean Flipping, 38
Terra Jean Flipping, 38(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl.

Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city’s east side. Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene.

Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries.

Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines. Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving Metro bus

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
Coach saves choking student at Papio South
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank