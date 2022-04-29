Advertisement

Two Nebraska teachers win Milken Educator Award

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYONS, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher in the metro was surprised with a $25,000 educator award and she’s getting some pretty famous praise.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School English teacher Katie Mace received the surprise of a lifetime during a school-wide assembly Thursday.

She’s one of 60 recipients nationwide who received the Milken Educator Award and the second Nebraskan to receive the award this year.

Bryant Elementary School teacher Michelle Fouts of Kearney was the first Nebraskan to receive the award.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona says Milken educators “personify excellence in education” and Oprah had a special message for our Nebraska winners.

”I just want to express my personal appreciation for how you have served your students and the community at large during your career.”

Along with the $25,000 financial prize, recipients join the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals, and specialists.

