Two Nebraska teachers win Milken Educator Award

LYONS, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher in the metro was surprised with a $25,000 educator award and she’s getting some pretty famous praise.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School English teacher Katie Mace received the surprise of a lifetime during a school-wide assembly Thursday.

KATIE MACE, you're the first ever #MilkenAward winner in Nebraska's @Lyonsdecatur Northeast Schools! Watch her reaction to getting "the Oscars of Teaching" and $25K—students & colleagues leap to their feet to cheer for her!@NDE_GOV @NDE_Commish @stephbishop95 @ktmace #WeAreLDNE pic.twitter.com/0wYw7xSmC4 — Milken Family Fdn (@Milken) April 28, 2022

She’s one of 60 recipients nationwide who received the Milken Educator Award and the second Nebraskan to receive the award this year.

Bryant Elementary School teacher Michelle Fouts of Kearney was the first Nebraskan to receive the award.

Kearney 2nd grade teacher Michelle Fouts was—where else?—sitting on the floor with her class when she learned she's a Nebraska #MilkenAward winner. So much love from her students and colleagues!@Thoenemm @MyBryantSchool @KearneySchools @NDE_GOV @NDE_Commish @stephbishop95 pic.twitter.com/AwkWHT7gSX — Milken Family Fdn (@Milken) April 27, 2022

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona says Milken educators “personify excellence in education” and Oprah had a special message for our Nebraska winners.

”I just want to express my personal appreciation for how you have served your students and the community at large during your career.”

Along with the $25,000 financial prize, recipients join the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals, and specialists.

