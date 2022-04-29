Two displaced after Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An adult and a child were standing outside of their home Friday morning when firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from their garage.

Crews found heavy flames on the first floor once they entered the house at 95th Avenue & Weir Street around 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters reported knocking down the flames in about ten minutes. There was extensive fire, smoke, and water damage inside.

The Red Cross was no the scene to help the two occupants.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.