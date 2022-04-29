Advertisement

Two displaced after Omaha house fire

95th Avenue & Weir Street
95th Avenue & Weir Street(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An adult and a child were standing outside of their home Friday morning when firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from their garage.

Crews found heavy flames on the first floor once they entered the house at 95th Avenue & Weir Street around 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters reported knocking down the flames in about ten minutes. There was extensive fire, smoke, and water damage inside.

The Red Cross was no the scene to help the two occupants.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County officials identify man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
‘(He) has no remorse’: Mother, daughter of Camisha Hollis give statements at her killer’s sentencing

Latest News

DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
DEA's drug takeback day Saturday
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
6 On Your Side: OPPD work to prevent extended power outages
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
BREAKING: Robbery at First National Bank
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
6 On Your Side: Gov. Ricketts signs Economic Recovery Act
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs
Young artists raise money for Omaha zoo programs