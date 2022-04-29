Two chances to see Luke Combs in Omaha

Advertisement

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fans of country superstar Luke Combs will have two chances to see him in concert in Omaha this fall.

On Friday, Combs announced he is taking his “Middle of Somewhere Tour” to the middle of the country with Oct. 28-29 stops at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will make tickets available starting Monday at 9 a.m. for members of Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. that evening online.

The rest of us can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster.

