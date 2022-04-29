Trump supporters head to Nebraska rally

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Fans of former President Trump were lining up as early as 10 a.m. for Friday night’s “Save America” rally at I-80 Speedway.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday with speakers like Kellyann Conway, Mike Lindell, and Charles Herbster scheduled to begin speaking at 5 p.m. Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m.

Watch a livestream of Trump’s speech above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Rally attendees started lining up around 10 a.m. Friday as reparations continued for former President Trump's "Save America" rally at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, Neb. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

Vendors were setting up Thursday afternoon, and a few people were already camped out at the venue then, too.

Friday morning, the mood felt festive in spite of the soggy grounds saturated by Thursday night’s rainfall. There continues to be a threat of severe weather in the area Friday night.

There were large tents set up at the venue behind the bleachers, not far from the stage, but 6 News has not received any responses to requests for information about any sort of contingency plans should the weather become an issue.

Thursday night's rainfall made for soggy conditions Friday morning at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, Neb., where former President Trump is scheduled to speak at his "Save America" rally. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

Trump was already talking crowd sizes, issuing a statement just before 10:30 a.m. about his “constant complaint” that reporters don’t show the numbers of people in attendance at his rallies when those numbers are in the tens of thousands.

Friday night’s rally won’t be held in the speedway’s grandstand. Event organizers had rows of white folding chairs set up in a nearby grassy area surrounded by multiple sets of flag-topped bleachers, some topped with signs stating “Nebraska welcomes Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States,” a large American flag atop a stretched hydraulic arm waving above one of them.

Preparations continued Friday morning for former President Trump's "Save America" rally at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, Neb. (John Gutowski / WOWT)

Trump’s event comes about 11 days ahead of Nebraska’s primary election on Tuesday, May 3. The former president endorsed Herbster in October. The Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama countersued on Monday.

The I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is about 36 miles southwest of Omaha. Dozens of supporters were already gathering Thursday afternoon in the grassy parking lot.

Parking for the event was available starting at 8 a.m. General admission registration is available online via donaldtrump.com.

Read Trump’s full statement

“Remember when Bernie Sanders used to draw crowds of 3,000, 4,000 or even 5,000 people, and the press would go absolutely wild talking about how big Bernie’s crowds were showing them from all different angles and making it sound like the greatest show on earth—but when I draw 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 or in one case 87,000 people, reporters do not report it and cameras are not allowed to show how big the crowds are. It is a constant complaint I make during speeches. Turn the cameras, I say, turn the cameras to show the crowd, but they refuse to do it, not even the networks that are even a little bit on our side. The good news is, the people of our Country get it, and they get it like never before!”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.