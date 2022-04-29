Thousands flock to CHI Health Center for Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally time for the much-anticipated Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

Thousands of people have been waiting for the meeting to return in person after a two-year break during the pandemic.

People from near and far.

“Sydney, Australia.” “I’m from Belgium.” “I’m from Atlanta.” “We are from McCook. Mccook, Nebraska.”

All here in Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting. It’s the first one since 2019.

It’s Dion Woo’s first time in Omaha for the meeting. A moment he’s been waiting years for.

“We almost have to pinch ourselves, actually. I was just saying on the flight over yesterday, that this doesn’t even feel real. When we hit LA to Omaha it’s like wow. This is real. We are here. It’s happy days again,” said Dion Woo, Sydney, Australia.

At one point Friday the will-call line at CHI Health Center wrapped near Charles Schwab Field.

All with people waiting to get their hands on one of these, a weekend pass.

People in line have their minds on one thing.

“That’s tomorrow. Listening to Charlie and Warren,” said Robert Engels, Netherlands.

“I can’t wait to see Warren and Charlie!” said Gokul Surendra, Atlanta, Georgia.

Until then, thousands of people will spend the rest of the night exploring everything Omaha has to offer.

“My favorite part of Omaha is downtown with all the bars and all the restaurants and bars, restaurants and clubs,” said Abdel Magid, Belgium.

Saturday there will be more shopping, exhibits, and the Q&A.

Sunday is the Berkshire Hathaway “Invest in Yourself” 5K.

