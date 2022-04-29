Advertisement

Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks to healthcare workers

Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks on Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day
Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks on Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day(Scooter's Coffee)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local chain is offering free coffee to healthcare workers.

Scooter’s Coffee announced they will give a free drink of any size to healthcare workers during Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday, May 6.

The offer is available to any customer with a healthcare ID. Healthcare workers can get one drink of any size free of charge at any participating Scooter’s Coffee location.

According to Scooter’s Coffee, it’s a gesture to show support to hard-working healthcare workers.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

The free offer includes any drink from the Scooter’s Coffee menu, including specialty coffee, fruit smoothies, teas and more.

