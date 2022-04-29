Reward for information on killing of bald eagle in Seward County
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s office is working with Nebraska Game and Parks to help find the individual/individuals responsible for the illegal shooting of a nesting female American bald eagle near Garland, Neb.
There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
You can send tips to Dina Barta, Nebraska Conservation Officer at 402-890-6463 or dina.barta@nebraska.gov.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Seward County Crime Stoppers at 402-643-3334.
