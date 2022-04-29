Advertisement

Reward for information on killing of bald eagle in Seward County

Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American...
Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American Bald Eagle.(Seward County Sheriff Facebook)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s office is working with Nebraska Game and Parks to help find the individual/individuals responsible for the illegal shooting of a nesting female American bald eagle near Garland, Neb.

There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

You can send tips to Dina Barta, Nebraska Conservation Officer at 402-890-6463 or dina.barta@nebraska.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Seward County Crime Stoppers at 402-643-3334.

Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American...
Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American Bald Eagle.(Seward County Sheriff Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Allegations continue against Charles Herbster as second woman comes forward by name
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
One taken to hospital in serious condition after crash in Bellevue

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
LIVE AT 5 PM: Trump to speak at “Save America” rally in Nebraska
Omaha man arrested for allegedly stealing semi-trailer
arrest for semi theft
Police: Omaha man arrested for stealing semi
WOWT Berkshire business boost
Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting boosts business
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Still breezy, sunshine this afternoon