Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Here’s where to get rid of old medications Saturday

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities across the state are preparing to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies and other locations across the country. The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

The Omaha Police Department will be collecting medications at two HyVee locations: 747 N. 132nd St. and 8809 W. Center Road. OPD will also be at two Walgreens locations: 3121 S. 24th St. and 3005 Lake St.

The Nebraska State Patrol will also be available at 6310 N. 72nd St.

Other collection points around the Omaha-metro area include:

  • Bellevue Police Department, 1510 Wall St.
  • Blair Police Department, 1730 Lincoln St.
  • La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.
  • Plattsmouth Police Department at the Plattsmouth Senior Center, 308 S.18th St.
  • Ralston Police Department, at Walgreens, 8380 Harrison St., La Vista
  • Papillion: Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office will be at the HyVee located at 11650 S. 73rd St.

If you aren’t near any of these locations, you can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website. And if you have medications to surrender but can’t make it to any of these locations on Saturday, check with your local pharmacy for other ways to dispose of them, or visit the Nebraska MEDS Coalition website.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reminded those participating that patient labels with identifying information should be removed from the medications before relinquishing them.

UNO is also planning a similar event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday May 3 at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, located at 6400 University Drive.

DHHS News Release: Make Every Day A Drug Take-Back Day In Nebraska https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Make-Every-Day-a-Drug-Take-Back-Day-in-Nebraska-04282022.aspx

Posted by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, April 28, 2022

