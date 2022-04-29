Berkshire Hathaway weekend: Polish financial bloggers return for Warren Buffett’s annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been called the “Woodstock” for capitalists. After a three-year hiatus, Warren Buffett’s shareholders’ meeting returns to Omaha.

Investors flocking to the city to hear and learn from the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett.

Hundreds lined up at the CHI Health Center to pick up their credentials for the Berkshire Hathaway stockholders’ weekend. Many will make their way to Warren Buffett’s home just to take pictures. This is the second trip to Omaha for two financial bloggers from Poland.

“We are interested in investing we are talking about financial education and the Polish market is only 30 years old, so I think nobody from Poland was here on the Berkshire annual meeting so we wanted to try out what it is and how does it work,” Tomasz Jaroszek said.

The two men wrote a book about Warren Buffet for Polish investors.

“We are publishing stories from this place because we were here four years ago, so we took a lot of pictures and talked to many people to show on the one side the Buffett and on the other side the community of Buffet’s fans and investors,” Prezemyslaw Gerschmann said.

The two are amazed at Buffett’s home. They couldn’t believe a billionaire doesn’t live in a mansion.

“It’s not about his lifestyle, it’s not like Elon Musk and all of the other wealthiest in the world, their yachts and everything. We can show how a normal person can really live a quiet, modest life and be one of the richest guys in the world.”

Poland is right next door to Ukraine. That country is being invaded by Russia and millions are running to Poland to get away from the destruction and death. The men from Poland believe the war hurt their market at first, but it’s bounced back and they believe the refugees could help Poland.

“Because all the workforce will move to Poland from Ukraine, maybe from Russia as well, because some of those guys are trying to flee Putin’s regime.”

The two men are hoping to have some fun and learn from Warren Buffet during his annual retreat.

“We believe that Warren Buffett can be a really good example for countries like Poland. If we don’t know actually how to invest, we can look at the example from the United States.”

Buffett will address the Berkshire Hathaway Stockholders tomorrow morning at the CHI Health Center.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.