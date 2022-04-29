Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo invites public to participate in 2022 City Nature Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A global challenge to document biodiversity returns, and locals of the Omaha Metro are encouraged to participate.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is encouraging area residents to participate in the 2022 City Nature Challenge. The challenge is meant to help document biodiversity.

The City Nature Challenge is a global and annual community science competition. In 2021, more than 419 cities from across the world participated in counting species in their cities over a four-day period.

This year, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium wants to see many people come out and participate.

“This is our chance to get to know the plants, animals and fungi that are in our backyards, which ultimately helps scientists, land managers and the community work better to study and protect wildlife,” said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Joining the challenge is free via National Geographic’s iNaturalist app. Participants can download the app and use it to report any photos and findings they take of area wildlife.

Participants can report their findings during the challenge from April 29 to May 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.